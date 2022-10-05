Boilermaker Games bring the joy

BRADLEY — Cheering, smiles and high fives as far as the eye could see filled the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School football field Tuesday as the eighth annual Boilermaker Games commenced.

Dozens of volunteers with the BBCHS Best Buddies, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers, were on hand to facilitate the day’s many events.

More than 200 athletes across 12 of the area’s programs were listed to compete this year, including Central, Herscher, Kankakee, KASEC, Manteno, MENTA Academy, Momence, Peotone, Southern Will County Co-op [SOWIC], St. Anne, High-Roads and BBCHS.

“It is our hope that through these games we can foster and build positive relationships that promote inclusion and broaden acceptance of student differences,” said Candace Wells, director of special services for BBCHS, in her welcome statement.

“We believe this is the best day of the school year! BBCHS is proud to support our community and as always it is our belief that inclusion matters,” she said.