7-year-old gives up piggy bank money for hurricane relief, inspires mission

BOURBONNAIS — Dominic D’Andrea, 7, started a movement with his piggy bank last Wednesday, and so much has changed for his family in just one week.

Last week, his mom, Jaclyn D’Andrea, was explaining the devastation Hurricane Ian was causing in Florida to her kids as she dropped her daughter, Peyton, off at school, with Dominic peppering her with “a million and one” questions.

Today, she drove out in the wee hours of the morning with a 26-foot truck full of supplies and food to provide relief in Fort Myers, Fla., and two semitractor-trailers to follow close behind.

And it all started because after that car ride, while waiting for the bus to take him to Alan B. Shepard Elementary School, Dominic announced he wanted to give all $200.31 in his piggy bank to people in need in Florida, and his mom caught it on camera.

“This kid has a heart of gold, and I kind of had an inkling of where it was going per our conversation we just had in the car ride,” Jaclyn D’Andrea said. “So I turned on my phone to record him because my husband was already at work.”

In the video, Dominic holds his piggy bank jar and says he is “sending it to people in need in Florida ‘cause they have a hurricane ...”

“I was really saving up for a Corvette or an electric scooter, but people need this,” he said.

Jaclyn knew he was serious about wanting to help by his emotional reaction.

“After I stopped recording the video, he fell into my arms and he’s like, ‘Mommy, you have to take my money, and you have to help these people in Florida.’ And I still get choked up because it was just one of those moments as a mom, you know? And that’s where it all began.”

Jaclyn, owner of EXIT Realty Solutions in Griffith, Ind., posted the video to share with friends and family on Facebook and TikTok, where it gained traction. Six days later, it had been viewed over 67,700 times on TikTok.

“I truly never in a million years would I ever think that anything like this would come of it,” she said. “Well, it blew up, it went viral on TikTok and news channels started picking it up. People were asking, ‘Hey, where can we send money? We want to add and contribute to Dominic’s piggy bank.’”

While the story continued to circulate, the family made a <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/media/7-year-old-donates-entire-piggy-bank-help-devastated-hurricane-ian-need-more" target="_blank">TV appearance</a> on Sunday in a segment on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and by Monday night had raised more than $12,000 to set up a supply station in Florida.

As donations came in, D’Andrea got in contact with Cindi Infiesto, a Realtor from EXIT Realty who has an office in Fort Myers, to find out what people needed and began making plans to drive there.

The family collected donations of items for hurricane victims from food pantries and big box stores, as well as from local people.

“They talk a lot on the news about sending monetary donations, but money does no good for people when they don’t have either access to a vehicle, gasoline [or] food on the shelves,” she said.

Air mattresses, sheets, towels, non-perishable food and canned goods with pop tops, women’s hygiene products, toiletries, charcoal and paper goods are just some of the things they have bought or collected to be distributed in Florida.

Penske Truck Rental donated the use of the truck which D’Andrea is taking to Florida. The family used approximately $8,000 of donated money to organize the transit of two semitractor-trailers full of supplies and food from Illinois Partners In Hope in New Lenox to Fort Myers.

Now, D’Andrea said they are no longer seeking donations of goods, but money to send more trucks from Illinois Partners In Hope out with relief items.

Donations can be made through Jaclyn’s Venmo account at @Jaclyn-DAndrea-17 (with last phone number digits 5720) or husband Brian D’Andrea’s Zelle account with phone number 708-370-9491.

To inquire about making a donation directly towards a semitractor-trailer delivery, contact Keith Sharp, president of Illinois Partners In Hope, at 224-392-4931 or <a href="mailto:Keith@ilpinh.com" target="_blank">keith@ilpinh.com</a>.

Once D’Andrea arrives in Fort Myers, she plans on staying until there is nothing more to give out. She had planned to locate the supply station at the EXIT Select Realty office at 12530 World Plaza Ln., Building No. 43, Fort Myers, Fla., 33907, but is hoping to move to a bigger location. She will be posting updates on Facebook and <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jax.dandrea" target="_blank">@jax.dandrea</a> on TikTok.

Dominic will stay in Bourbonnais to go to school, but he’s been helping his parents with what he can.

“I don’t know if he’s quite grasped it yet of what is happening,” D’Andrea said.

“At this moment, he’s just super proud to be helping, even if it means unloading the boxes, or the bags he can carry and put them in the truck and all that good stuff.”

Jaclyn D'Andrea is hosting a drive-thru supplies pick up station on Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Neogenomics Laboratories, 9490 Neogenomics Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913.