Iroquois Resident Home enjoys fashion show of wedding dresses over decades

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The photo caption originally stated that the individual modeling Berandine's dress was Bernadine's granddaughter. However, the model was a student from Watseka High School. </strong></em>

Residents at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka enjoyed a look back at wedding aisle-style Friday during the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades fashion show.

The show featured wedding dresses from the last 60 years, from 1953 through 2022. Also included were bridesmaid dresses illustrating the change in fashion through the years, as well as a flower girl dress made 38 years ago by one of the residents.

A booklet featured photos of the wedding dresses being modeled and a description for each. Watseka High School Key Club members served as models for the event.

“The young ladies looked fabulous, the residents and families enjoyed seeing their dresses again,” shared Linda LaVoie, Iroquois Resident Home Administrator, in a news release.

Maci Lock, a stylist from Honey Do Salon, donated her time to style the models and even modeled in the fashion show herself. Penny Wilken, of Milford, also donated her time to style both the models and residents for the event.

Flowers for the event were donated by The Flower Social in Watseka and Harbor House donated mannequins for dress display. John Franklin, Chaplin for Iroquois Memorial Hospice, was the emcee and Thomas McCann, Vice President of Ancillary Services, escorted the models as they were introduced.

“This event is a great opportunity for our residents, families and staff to gather and reminisce about wonderful experiences. We were blessed with great weather and thankful to everyone who donated to this event,” said Mike Tilstra, CEO of Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

