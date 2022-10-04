City of Kankakee to begin leaf pick up on Oct. 17

KANKAKEE — Beginning Oct. 17, and running through Dec. 2, the City of Kankakee will begin leaf collection for city residents. Leaf crews will coincide with garbage-day pick ups.

Leaves must be out before the crews arrive as they cannot wait or come back once they have passed. It is best to have leaves raked the day before your pickup.

Crews will remove leaves left in rows along the back of the curb in front of the residence. They will not vacuum leaves from the alleys.

As volume increases, they may not get to each resident but will address those piles the following week. Republic Services will continue to pick up the biodegradable paper bags and dump yard waste cans with leaves and yard waste through Dec. 2.

• Leaves will not be vacuumed or picked up if they are contaminated with litter, or other foreign material, according to state law.

• Branches should not be mixed with leaves.

• Leaves in plastic bags will not be picked up.

• Regular garbage pickup days can be found at <a href="https://www.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

• The only way to assure weekly pickup is to use biodegradable paper bags or yard waste cans.