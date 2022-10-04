Bradley PD to honor Rittmanic's 50th birthday

BRADLEY — A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bradley Police Department to honor Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic’s 50th birthday.

“What was supposed to be a day of celebration will now be a day of remembrance,” BPD wrote on its Facebook page.

Rittmanic’s family, friends and fellow officers will be in attendance to honor her birthday, and the memorial will be open to the public.

Rittmanic was killed while on duty in December 2021. Thursday, Oct. 6, would have been her 50th birthday.

According to her obituary, Rittmanic was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, having served as both an Iroquois County Deputy and then Bradley Police Officer as of Feb. 13, 2007; she was promoted to Sergeant on Sept. 2, 2014.

To her, the job was about making the community safe for everyone, she believed and said, “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.” She was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020.

The Bradley Police Department is at 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley.