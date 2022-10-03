YMCA celebrates achievements, hands out top honors at annual event

The Kankakee Area YMCA has celebrated an extraordinary year.

Thursday, the YMCA held its annual dinner at the Quality Inn in Bradley. More than 220 people attended — the largest crowd in many years — filling the decorated ballroom as the YMCA handed out its most prestigious awards and noted some major goals achieved.

In the past year, the YMCA has opened a child care center on North Washington, following up on a strategic plan. Right now the center houses 37 children. That number could rapidly expand, says YMCA Executive Director Will Welsh. Another 70 to 80 children could be accommodated. The only thing standing in the way is the drive to hire qualified child care teachers.

Child care is in demand, yet financially out of reach for many young parents. Welsh explains that the YMCA will work with families, enrolling them as members and dispensing some donated scholarships funds to help.

Even now, parents whose children received YMCA child care work at 27 different businesses in the area, including some parents pursuing a college education.

Other Y programming was explained at the event. This summer, the YMCA had 293 children participate in its summer camps. That was an all-time high. The YMCA had 756 children enrolled in sports and 2,145 who received swimming lessons. Overall membership stands at 4,777 and there were 105,306 total visits at the YMCA building.

Under outgoing Chief Volunteer Officer Matt McAlister, both the YMCA budget and the endowment have grown. Operating revenues exceeded $2 million in 2021 and the endowment exceeded $1 million.

Welsh explained that those were a lot more than statistical numbers. Donations to the YMCA, through the annual Strong Kids campaign, turn into services for children whose families might not be able to attend otherwise. That means more children in daycare, more children in youth sports and more swimmers in the YMCA swimming Stringrays.

Anthony Grant received the Ray Lindner Service to Youth award.

Named for the late Ray Lindner, longtime YMCA volunteer, the award is not necessarily given to someone affiliated with the YMCA. It can be won by anyone who provides exemplary service to youth in the community.

Grant has been a coach for soccer, basketball, t-ball, hockey and flag football. Starting with his own sons, Anthony Jr. and Travis, he now coaches grandson Ashton and granddaughter Leylah. Grant has coached junior football with the Kankakee Colts for 25 years.

Grant was an accomplished athlete in high school, participating in track and football. In football, he won the Kankakee Kays Spirit Award. A Marine vet, he is active with the usher board at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

The late Wes Walker first got him involved at the YMCA by recruiting him to sell watermelons to raise funds for the volunteer charitable Y’s Men’s Club.

Grant said it still moves him when former players see him and call him “coach.” He gets “thanks” too, and appreciates that. Grant tried to be a mentor in more ways than just sports. He said that he sees many former players who have excelled as adults.

Sid Downs of Johnson-Downs Construction received the Jerry Blitz Award, emblematic of the leading volunteer at the YMCA.

The late Jerry Blitz, Joe Giaccchino said, was a man who “lived, laughed and even died with effervescence.” Blitz’s determination was to stop talking about a project and go get it done.

Downs has been active at the YMCA for 48 years and a volunteer board member for many of those years. He’s a decades-long supporter of the Strong Kids campaign.

“When you see all the kids at summer camp, you know why you’re here,” he told the many YMCA donors and supporters.

Johnson-Downs Construction has played a lead role in many renovations at the YMCA. The YMCA, he said, is the best thing for the community.

Downs still exercises at the YMCA. His wife Diane was a volunteer soccer and basketball coach. Their children and their grandchildren constitute three generations at the YMCA.

Elayne James received the Wes Walker Spirit award, which is given to an employee for professionalism, integrity, respect, intellect and trust.

The award is named for the late Wes Walker, who died in 2016. Walker directed the Kankakee Area YMCA from 1971 to 1995. The YMCA’s Aquatic Center is named in his honor.

James, the daughter of Sandra James, is a Kankakee native who was hired at the YMCA 15 years ago by Pam Gall. James started working the front reception desk, but moved through the ranks and is now a program specialist, helping out whenever and wherever needed.

Though always in the background, she is described as indispensable.