Indiana man dies in crash near Grant Park

<em>Editor's note: The story has been updated with the correct spelling of John E. Nilles' last name.</em>

GRANT PARK — An Indiana man died Friday after his car crashed into a semi-tractor tanker trailer on Illinois Route 17 at North 16000E Road approximately three miles east of Grant Park.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum identified the victim as John E. Nilles, 35, of Cedar Lake, Ind.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicated at approximately 9:31 p.m., Nilles was traveling north on 16000R Road near the intersection of Illinois 17 in a Chevrolet Sonic.

The White-Peterbilt semi was traveling west on Illinois 17 near 16000E Road, according to an ISP release.

Nilles failed to yield to a stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the semi’s empty tank trailer, the ISP release said.

Nilles was pronounced dead at the scene, the ISP release said.

The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the ISP release said.