Greek heritage celebration returns home

On a sunny, fall Sunday afternoon, live music surrounded the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee as volunteers grilled over hot coals and prepared pastries by hand once again on the church grounds.

After a brief change of venue the past two years, the locally famous Greek Festival returned to the North Washington Avenue place of worship for its 87th year.

Folk music and dancing commenced as attendees enjoyed Shish-kebab (Souvlaki), Greek chicken dinners as well as the freshly-made Greek donuts, loukoumades, and other pastries.

Parish pastor Father Nick Greanias facilitated neighbors greeting each other and also gave tours of the church and explanations of the Orthodox faith.

Approaching its centennial celebration in 2025, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 97 years ago at its historic location, at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

Once home to hundreds of immigrant and first-generation families, Annunciation now carries on as a loving body of descendants of those pioneers. All parishioners, of Greek heritage or not, work together for several months to plan and execute the festival.

Even as the founders passed away and most of their children moved away, about 10 restaurants remain part of the local Greek community, passing on delicious know-how to the new members and keeping the festival returning year after year.