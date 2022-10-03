Fall Comedy Showcase returning to Off The Vine in Momence

MOMENCE — After a two-year hiatus, SAY Productions will host their Fall Comedy Showcase on Oct. 22 at Off The Vine in Momence.

Bert Young, Chicago veteran who has performed throughout the Midwest, will host the show. His highly relatable comedic style has won over audiences throughout the city. Young is also a local graduate of Momence High School.

The night will feature several entertainers.

Actor, musician, writer and comedian Marcus Davis Hendricks has headlined clubs throughout Chicago. He can also be seen on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” as Officer Troy.

Tom Feeback is one of Chicago’s sought-after comedians. At the young age of 25, Feeback has already featured at such establishments as Zanie’s and Laugh Factory. He has also performed throughout the Midwest.

Mike Mountain is one of Chicago’s rising stars and has been twice a finalist for “The World Series of Comedy,” a comedy competition for the top 101 comedians in the country.

There are two shows that start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $12. This is a 21-and-over show because of the venue and content. Off The Vine is located at 121 E. Washington St., Momence.

For more information, contact Young at exitstageleftcomedy@gmail.com.