State's attorney, coroner's offices to present at schools about gun violence, overdoses

KANKAKEE — Issues surrounding overdoses and gun violence awareness continue to remain at the forefront of residents’ minds.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are collaborating on Project: Change Starts Now. The presentations, happening at high schools around the county throughout October, are on the subject of overdose awareness and gun violence prevention.

Presentation speakers will include Bob Gessner, Kankakee County Coroner; Chris Borchardt and Miles Maiden, both of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office; as well as guest speakers from Riverside Healthcare and the Kankakee County Health Department.

“Overdose awareness is a very crucial topic to discuss to our youth because drug dealers are lacing these drugs with very bad substances and our youth are very vulnerable in this situation, whether its peer pressure or the young mindset of trying new things,” said Borchardt.

“Our law enforcement agencies and our [State’s Attorney’s] office are working tirelessly to share as much info as possible to make our community aware that there are very bad drugs on these streets,” Borchardt added.

Regarding gun violence, Borchardt said, “We as a community really need to start speaking up and educating these kids on the consequences of illegally using a firearm.”

Kankakee County has seen an increase in overdoses involving fentanyl and xylazine, as well as an increase in youth-involved gun violence.

Borchardt explained that change starts with education on the consequences of these actions.

“Some youth never think about these things before they commit a crime or they just don’t know how serious it is. Our kids are the most important pieces to society and we as a community have to teach and mentor them into law abiding citizens. The change needs to start now and if we complete these tasks, we save lives.”

For more information, email Borchardt at <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@ k3county.net</a>.