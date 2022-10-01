Dueling studies: Bradley, KRMA studying need for expansion

BRADLEY — On Monday, with the cost restriction of $100,000, the Bradley Village Board entered into a $100,000 contract with a Raleigh, N.C.-based engineering and design firm to study the region’s sewer treatment facility.

Only months ago, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency — of which Bradley is a member — had previously hired Strand Associates of Chicago for $286,000 to complete a four-part study on much the same topic as the plant is starting to near its sewage treatment capacity.

The Bradley contract with Kimley-Horn, a national design and engineering company, is expected to take six months to complete.

The questions both studies are seeking to ultimately answer are:

• Should the KRMA wastewater treatment facility, situated along the Kankakee River in northwest Kankakee where Kankakee and Bradley merge, continue to accept and treat hauled-in waste?

• What would a plant expansion cost KRMA and its users — the treatment facility owned through an intergovernmental agreement of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park — if Bradley participates in the project through the lease or sale of adjoining property or what it could cost without its participation?

Without question, the wastewater treatment plant is one of the region’s chief assets, explained KRMA executive director David Tyson, behind only the Kankakee River.

<strong>TIME FOR EXPANSION?</strong>

But is the complex at its capacity? Some leaders believe it is, and Tyson is one of them.

Tyson notes that its treatment capacity for “loaded” wastewater — waste containing a high level of pollutants — has been running at about 75% to 80% of the facility’s capacity.

Within the industry, Tyson said, that is the point when management needs to explore expansion opportunities.

Kankakee owns approximately 55% of the KRMA plant, Bourbonnais, 30%; Bradley, 15%; and Aroma Park, less than 1%.

The treatment plant has the ability to treat up to 25 million gallons of wastewater daily. It currently processes some 13 million to 15 million gallons daily.

The plant is seated on a portion of the 85 acres, which are part of Kankakee. However, there are seven acres of property Bradley owns immediately north of the main site. A portion of this property is where KRMA would like to seek an expansion.

<strong>BRADLEY NOT SURE OF EXPANSION NEED</strong>

If Bradley balks at the idea, KRMA would be forced to extend an expansion beyond Bradley’s property, and that extension could cost an estimated $30 million in terms of piping and pumps.

Bradley operates its own wastewater collection system, but has its waste treated at KRMA.

Where the plant is becoming stressed is the loaded waste from manufacturers and health care facilities within Kankakee County and the additional loaded waste hauled to the site from locations outside of the region.

It is this additional material which has Bradley leadership questioning the need for expansion. Simply put, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson wants to know if the supply of outside waste is halted, does the need for a $35-to-$43 million expansion still exist?

Watson and Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director and the village’s representative to the seven-member KRMA board of directors, believe if there is more emphasis placed on industrial customers — the bulk of which are from Kankakee — pretreating production waste, then the KRMA plant would not be so burdened.

Watson said pretreating waste could result in pushing back the timeline for site expansion.

“Before we get in here any deeper [with expansion plans], I want to make sure this plant is being run properly,” Romo stressed. “We believe it is not run properly. This study will give us the data.”

While the preliminary portion of the KRMA study is anticipated to be brought before board members in December or January, the Bradley study will likely not be ready until March.

<strong>IMPORTING WASTE</strong>

KRMA officials state that by having contracts with outside businesses, the money generated helps reduce the amount needed from residents. Watson and Romo do not follow that same line of thinking.

“This treatment plant is here to treat our communities’ waste, not the waste from outside the region,” Romo said.

Watson isn’t sure when the plant began allowing industrial users to transport untreated waste to the plant. He said that practice, while it saves users the expense of having this done at their locations, adds costs the KRMA operation.

Pretreatment of wastewater means to reduce the amount of pollutants or altering the nature of pollutant properties. Pretreating the wastewater prior to it coming to the plant speeds up the cleaning process of the wastewater.

“We [Bradley] just think there is a better solution out there,” Watson said.

He said the KRMA plant already has some $50 million of debt on its books due to upgrades, of which the village is responsible for its 15% share.

“There are a lot of dollars being tossed around,” he said. “We want to know if there is a better solution out there. We want someone to look at this critically.”

To be fair, while the treatment plant resides on Kankakee property, it is Bradley which bears the brunt of the negative impacts of the facility. From the constant stream of trucks transporting in waste to the noise and, of course, to the odor associated with sewage treatment.

“I know this is a necessary evil,” Watson said. “Waste must be treated. ... We are going to look at this in a smart way. We understand we are one community.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the KRMA board chairman, could not agree more with the comment that the KRMA operation is a community asset.

Therefore, Curtis reasoned, it must be treated as such. The effort to grow high-paying industrial jobs and attract new companies here requires a system which can support such development.

And since it would take three to five years to construct an expansion from the time ground is broken to the time it is operational, time is of the essence.

“No matter what Bradley may decide, we still need to expand,” Curtis said. “I’m certainly not against Bradley doing a study. But the Illinois EPA is tightening its restrictions. We are treating heavy waste here.”