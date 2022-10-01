BTPD staffing shortage affects before- and after-school program

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District is short staffed with its before- and after-school program and is asking the community for patience — as well as help finding applicants.

Nicole Jenkins, superintendent of recreation for BTPD, addressed the issue during Tuesday’s Bourbonnais Elementary School Board meeting.

“I know that there’s been some talk around the town, and I just wanted to clear up a few things,” she said.

Jenkins said the park district’s staffing shortage has been affecting a number of programs, including its before- and after-school program.

The shortage is particularly with part-time employees, she said.

“Right now, we’re kind of in emergency mode where we’re doing all hands on deck to make sure that the program continues,” Jenkins said, adding that she has stepped in to supervise the program a handful of times in the past two weeks.

She noted that many of the summertime staff left in August when they went away to college, but the staffing shortage has been around for a while.

“To be honest, we’ve probably been a little on the short side for the entirety of the year, but we really saw a crunch after school started,” Jenkins said.

A letter has been sent out to parents explaining the situation, she said. Parents have also been asked to help spread the word that the park district is hiring.

“We’re not closing the program at this time, but we are making parents aware that we are at critical levels of staffing,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to keep those programs running as long as we possibly can.”

The park district is exploring various options, including raising its pay rate, she said.

Although minimum wage has allowed the park district to keep low rates for its programs, the hiring market happens to be competitive right now, she noted.

“We may have to make some changes to continue the program,” Jenkins said.

She added that the park district plans to do an evaluation of the program in mid-October based on potential new hires that may have come in by that time.

“Fingers crossed, we are going to be in a much better place, but we just want to make sure we’re transparent and that we give parents as much heads up as possible where we’re at,” she said. “And [we’re asking parents] to kind of just be patient with us because we might not get snack out immediately; we might not have everything as organized as we normally would.”

The before- and after-school program runs for two hours in the morning and about four hours in the afternoon. Typically, the program attracts college-age applicants because of its schedule.

The number of children in the program varies from day to day, but it averages about 40 from Bourbonnais schools and 25 to 30 from Bradley schools.

Jenkins noted the park district is also looking for part-time staff at the Exploration Station and Willowhaven Nature Center.

For more information on open positions, visit <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.