5 KCC programs highlighted in Explore KCC Days

By Daily Journal staff report

Prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, happening from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 11.

Explore KCC Day offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.

For information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.visit.kcc.edu" target="_blank">visit.kcc.edu</a>.

KCC is located south of downtown Kankakee, off River Road. From U.S. Route 45-52, go east on River Road. From Interstate 57, take to Exit 308 and follow the signs.