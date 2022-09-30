Early in-person voting open in Kankakee, Iroquois counties

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Story updated to include Grace Period Voting hours in Iroquois County.</strong></em>

Early in-person voting began Friday in Kankakee and Iroquois counties for the General Election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting will take place up until Nov. 7.

Any qualified voter may vote early. The law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be counted until after the polls close on Nov. 8.

Mail-in voting also has begun. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information on how to obtain a mail-in ballot.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

Early voting in Kankakee County will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Additional early voting hours at this location are:

• 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29

• 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to Monday, Nov. 7

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Early voting also will be available at the Leo Hassett Community Building, 211 N. Main St., Manteno on the following dates:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Early voting will also be available at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais on the following dates:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

For more information about early voting contact the County Clerk’s office at 937-2990.

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

The deadline for receiving completed signed applications by mail is Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m. All ballots returned to the County Clerk’s Office by mail which are postmarked by midnight on Nov. 8 are eligible to be counted as long as they are received no later than 14 days after the election.

A registered voter is entitled to vote early in person at the County Clerk’s office until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Office hours for Grace Period Voting (Grace Period Registration open now through Election Day) are as follows:

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

• 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5

• 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8

For additional information, call the County Clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960.