KHS marching band to perform in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

KANKAKEE — While it might not be exactly 76 trombones leading the big parade, the Kankakee High School marching band will be taking its musical talents to Chicago on Thanksgiving day for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The annual, televised event happens in downtown Chicago on Nov. 24, and the KHS marching band, also known as the Marching Kays, will be participating.

“This is a new beginning here; that’s exciting,” said James William Render III, the band’s new director.

Render took the role this school year and met with parents before summer band camp began.

“Parents had a concern that students in past years hadn’t done any parades,” he recalled.

Render, of Oak Lawn, previously had directed the marching bands of Thorntown Township High School and Hillcrest High School, and both schools participated in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade under his direction.

While the deadline for application had passed, Render decided to reach out anyway, lightly mentioning the possibility to his students.

“That was a big blessing because I really wanted to try and give the [KHS] kids the opportunity to do [the parade].”

When the application was accepted, he said the students “were very excited.”

“It was out of the blue, and I just dropped it on them,” he said of the news.

The parade, which begins about 8 a.m., requires the students to have an early morning call time. Additional staff and students, as well as Kays Media, will be going along to support the performers.

The program has about 78 members, and about 45 or 50 performers will partake in the parade. During their televised spot, the band will be performing “Sleigh Ride” and is beginning to practice the number this week.

Render said he’s made some changes since taking over the band, one of which was turning the marching style into “show style,” which “has high knees instead of heel to toe. It’s a little more energetic and has a little more drive to it.

“The kids have been excited with the new style and have come a long way since the summer,” Render said.

On the official Facebook page for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, organizers posted a photo of the KHS marching band and welcomed them to the lineup.

“We are excited to have Kankakee High School Band from Kankakee with us this year,” parade organizers wrote in a social media post.

“The band motto this year is ‘Performance With Excellence,’ and we can’t wait to hear them on Thanksgiving morning!”

Render looks forward to sharing this opportunity with KHS, as well as Kankakee as a whole.

“It’s good for everybody, for the face of the school and a good rallying point for the community,” he said.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24

<strong>WHERE:</strong> State Street, from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street, in downtown Chicago

<strong>THEME:</strong> Where Grateful Hearts Gather

<strong>HOW TO WATCH:</strong> The parade will broadcast on a variety of channels, and live stream options are available. For more information, go to<strong> </strong><a href="https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/live-stream-info/" target="_blank">chicagothanksgivingparade.com/live-stream-info/</a>.