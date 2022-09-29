3 KVPD parks to get playground equipment

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved spending $240,200 for playground equipment at three of its parks during Monday’s board meeting.

The new equipment will be placed at Washington Park, Bert Dear Sr. Park and Potawatomi Park, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Updated equipment at Washington Park will replace equipment that is more than 20 years old. It sits on the southeast portion of the park located on North Washington Avenue and West Chestnut Street.

The equipment at Washington Park will cost $102,000.

The equipment will be an addition to Bert Dear Sr. Park, located in the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue. The cost is $70,200. It will be located in the southwest corner tucked in behind a park pavilion and two basketball courts.

Potawatomi Park is located at South Division Street and West Front Street in Aroma Park.

It currently has two pieces of equipment, Heitz said.

<strong>Harbor update</strong>

Heitz said the board approved $79,080 to Piggush Engineering of Bourbonnais for Phase I of the Beckman Harbor project. That phase will be replacing the east wall of the harbor that collapsed last year.

The firm will design, prepare the bids and manage the project.

Heitz said bids should go out in January with construction set for spring 2023.

Commissioners also approved paying Piggush Engineering $27,480 for Phase II of the project at River Road Complex, which is to construct a road from the campground to the boat launch.

<strong>Pickleball</strong>

The commissioners approved $66,150 to be paid to Sport Court Midwest to repurpose the Beckman Park tennis court into three pickleball courts.

The company will grind down the current surface, resurface and line the courts and put up the posts and netting.

<strong>Walking trails</strong>

Washington Park will be one of eight parks to have its walking trail replaced.

The park district received $300,000 from the city of Kankakee’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the paths.

The other parks to get new trails are Gov. Small Memorial, Bert Dear Sr., Cobb, Pioneer, Alpiner, Kensington and Old Fair.