Kankakee hosting info sessions on home rule, first Thursday

KANKAKEE — In order to help Kankakee residents be informed on the upcoming election’s referendum, the city of Kankakee will host two home rule information sessions before Nov. 8.

The sessions will discuss the scope of home rule authority and how the city uses it, according to a city press release.

The public is invited to attend to hear city department heads and elected officials present on how home rule affects their roles, initiatives and responsibilities to the community.

Home rule is a designation created under the 1970 Illinois Constitution for municipalities with a population of more than 25,000 or those that vote by referendum to become a home rule unit. It provides the municipality greater autonomy and authority to pass ordinances that address local issues, particularly in areas of zoning, public safety, economic development, public finance and taxes, administrative adjudication and more.

Because the 2020 U.S. census indicated that Kankakee is now below the 25,000 population threshold, Illinois law requires a referendum be held asking residents if the city should get rid of home rule or “cease to be a home rule unit.”

A vote of “no” is a vote to retain home rule, and a vote of “yes” is a vote to eliminate home rule authority.

For more information, contact David Guzman in the city of Kankakee Mayor’s Office at 815-933-0500.

The two information sessions will be held in the Fourth Floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library (201 E. Merchant St.) in downtown Kankakee on:

• Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 6 to 7 p.m.