Kankakee County Kiwanis Club's Peanut Day Friday

Friday is Peanut Day for the Kankakee County Kiwanis Club. Kiwanians will be at the corner of Station Street and Wall Street in Kankakee handing out packets of honey roasted peanuts.

Any donation of any amount is welcome, starting with the silver in your pocket and ranging up to dollars. All donations benefit children. No Kiwanian is ever paid to sell or deliver peanuts.

If you cannot make Peanut Day and want to contribute, you can go online at <a href="http://kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">kkiwanis.org</a>. A case of 100 bags of honey-roasted peanuts or a case of 75 bags of Albanese gummi bears is $55.

A Kiwanian will deliver your order to your business or home before Halloween.

The mission of Kiwanis is to support the children of the world.

Funds raised help Winter Warmth, which gives coats to needy local children, and All God’s Children Must Have Shoes, which gives shoes to children who need them. Those children in need are identified by social workers in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais schools.

Other Kiwanis projects include the annual educational Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert for elementary school students, the fight against spina bifida and an international effort to eliminate neonatal tetanus.

Kiwanis also has an active grant program to help a variety of children’s causes. Grant information is available at kkiwanis.org.

If you want to help, but don’t want nuts or gummis, Kiwanis can give ordered nuts and candies to Operation Support Our Troops, which sends them to American troops overseas.

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club has more than 60 members and is in its 103rd year. Membership is open to all interested in helping youth. The club meets for lunch at noon on the second and fourth Mondays at Rigo’s in downtown Kankakee.