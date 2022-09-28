Fall is in the air: Seasonal events on the calendar

<strong>Oct. 1 & 2</strong>

<strong>Watseka Harvest Daze</strong>

The two-day event features a craft show with more than 50 vendors, Kids’ Zone (supported by local Kiwanis), car and tractor shows, pumpkin contest and a lot of food. Proceeds support the Iroquois County Historical Society, Old Courthouse Museum.

The event is held on the grounds of Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Opening ceremony is 9 a.m. Saturday. Red Barn will offer hot dogs, bratwurst, sloppy joes, walking tacos, nachos and cheese, chips and a variety of soft drinks and hot beverages. The car show is Saturday with registration from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $20. There will be a tractor show Sunday.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:ichs221567@yahoo.com" target="_blank">ichs221567@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 14 & 15; 21 & 22</strong>

<strong>A Night In Sleepy Hollow</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Bourbonnais Township Park District will be teaming up to provide a spooky good time for the community to celebrate 30 years of this beloved fall tradition.

A Night in Sleepy Hollow is an annual event hosted on the grounds of the Perry Farm Park with two points of interest. The first part is the Village area, which features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, a campfire, vendors and more.

The other part is the re-enactment play production by KVTA that features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. The story tells of the character Ichabod Crane and his encounter with the Headless horseman, a ghostly figure that haunts the town of Sleepy Hollow.

<strong>Oct. 15</strong>

<strong>Howl-O-Week Pup Pawty</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River Run Dog Park in Kankakee. The free event will include Trick-or-Treat with your furry friend, shop with vendors, enjoy pup-friendly games such as bobbing for "apples," a spooky obstacle course, tennis ball launcher and more.

Create a one-of-a-kind canvas with your pup, take a selfie at our selfie station and more. Don't forget to dress your pup up in their Halloween costume and enter the Best Costume Contest.

For information on becoming a vendor, email Ashlee at <a href="mailto:ardenton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">ardenton@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 16</strong>

<strong>Halloween Downtown</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities each with a Halloween theme. The event also features music, entertainment, local food vendors and merchandise vendors, and in the afternoon there is a trunk-or-treat.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 22</strong>

<strong>Howl-O-Ween Weekend</strong>

Starting at 2 p.m., Kankakee River State Park will host a Halloween Fun Day for campers at the Potawatomi Campground. The fun will include judging for the best-decorated pumpkins, and the best Halloween campsites. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating and, at 9 p.m., a family Halloween movie will be shown. Reservations for camping can me made at <a href="https://www.camp.exploremoreil.com" target="_blank">camp.exploremoreil.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 27</strong>

<strong>Mouse in the House</strong>

Looking for a unique Halloween experience? From 7 to 9 p.m., Wright In Kankakee invites you to “Mouse in the House.” The event takes place at the historic (and some say haunted) B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The evening includes a one-hour house tour, wine, chocolates and even a spooky apparition or two. The highlight of the evening is a fun vermin hunt competition with a chance to win the grand prize. The gift shop will also be open. Tickets cost $40 per person (adults 21 and older) and limited to 30.

Tickets can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/upcomingevents" target="_blank">wright1900.org/upcomingevents</a>. For more information, call 815-936-9630.