Dem lawmaker supports SAFE-T Act changes

An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it.

<a href="http://www.senatorbennett.com/news/press-releases/681-sen-bennett-introduces-measure-to-clarify-language-in-safe-t-act-and-improve-community-protections" target="_blank">Senate Bill 4228</a> was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to clarify language and improve how officials can enforce the new law, which will allow most people charged with a crime to be released from jail as they await trial, even violent offenders in some cases.

Five counties, including Kankakee and Will, have filed lawsuits against the legislation. Vermilion County, which filed suit Tuesday, was the fifth county to file action.

On Sept. 16, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a civil lawsuit in Kankakee County against the State of Illinois. Rowe is seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey has also been a harsh critic of the state legislation.

The Rowe lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon claims the SAFE-T Act violates the Illinois Constitution, single-subject law and separation of powers; is unconstitutionally vague; and violates the three-reading requirement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the measure into law and has defended the cashless bail provision against critics, recently suggested the SAFE-T Act could undergo some changes. But some SAFE-T Act supporters already oppose Bennett’s trailer bill.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Network for Pre-Trial Justice said it opposed the trailer bill.

“If passed, this bill would cause the number of people jailed while awaiting trial to skyrocket and exacerbate racial disparities in Illinois’ jails,” the network said in a statement. “The Pretrial Fairness Act was designed to ensure that everyone has access to the presumption of innocence, and the changes included in SB4228 would deny all Illinoisans that right. These measures would create a pretrial system far worse than today.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia and the GOP candidate for governor, expects the SAFE-T Act as it is will make things worse for Illinois.

“Governor Pritzker has created the crime that goes on in Chicago and on our streets,” Bailey said. “Friends, on Jan. 1, the crime that we are reading about in Chicago will open up across our state.”

Bailey also suggests that a change in leadership is what the state needs.

“Why aren’t they calling Pritzker into account, why are they not calling Lori Lightfoot to account, why are they not asking why Kim Foxx is not prosecuting anyone,” Bailey said on his Facebook page. “This is devastating and ravaging our country and the city of Chicago.”

The INPJ also released a “fact sheet” claiming Bennett’s proposed changes would create a presumption of detention for people charged with crimes that would require them to serve life in prison if convicted and removes the ability of defense attorneys to challenge unlawfully obtained evidence at the detention hearing stage.