Bradley purchases artificial Christmas tree

BRADLEY — Some five years or so after a real evergreen tree at Bradley Village Hall died and was removed, the Bradley Village Board agreed to purchase a new artificial one for the 2022 holiday.

It came at a cost. How about $15,069?

The village trustees approved the purchase of the 20-foot tree — which has the capability of being expanded to 40-feet — through the purchase of an additional lower half.

The tree is being purchased from Wintergreen Corp., of Alpharetta, Ga., said village public works director Terry Memenga. He is anticipating the tree will be delivered in mid-October.

The tree will likely be put on display outside of village hall the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week and it will, of course, be on full display for the Dec. 2 Christmas parade along West Broadway Street.

“We are upping our game,” Memenga said regarding holiday decorations. He said the tree is just the latest example.

The village recently purchased new holiday decorations for light poles along West Broadway Street.

Mayor Mike Watson joked the village needed to stay one step ahead of neighboring Kankakee, which just announced plans to have a Christmas parade this year. Bradley will be hosting its 37th annual parade in December.

Memenga said the new tree will be the same style as smaller trees the village has purchased in the past few years.

While the tree arrives as a “pre-lit” tree, Memenga said his crew will need to install the 1,200 LED lights.

The tree will annually be on display for about 60 days. Memenga said he would anticipate the tree being a part of the village’s holiday landscape for at least 20 years.