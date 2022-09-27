Iroquois health department offering flu vaccine

IROQUOIS COUNTY — The Iroquois County Public Health Department now has flu vaccine available.

“The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Jane Newell, a registered nurse and director of nursing services for ICHD, in a news release.

Adult flu vaccine is available in the office by appointment or walk-in for individuals older than 18, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flu vaccine also is available for children 6 months and older by appointment.

Note individuals younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. A physician’s order is required before giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.

For more information on cost and accepted insurance and to schedule an appointment, call the ICHPD at 815-432-2483.