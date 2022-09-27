Gold Star Gym boxing event honors late Kankakee police deputy chief

BRADLEY — No punches were pulled this weekend as Bradley-based Gold Star Gym hosted the inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase in Kankakee.

The event was held in honor of the late Kankakee Deputy Police Chief John Gerard, who founded Gold Star Gym and taught boxing in his garage on Kankakee’s west side as way to connect with kids in the community.

Hosted by the former chief’s son, David Gerard, who has taken over the gym to carry on his father’s boxing legacy, the day slated 15 bouts between U.S.A. Boxing licensed athletes from 10 different gyms in the Chicagoland area Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.

The showcase doubled as a fundraising effort in helping the gym with purchasing new equipment and building up entry fee funds for its young boxers.

While boxing was the featured attraction of the event, the sport is only a small part of what Gold Star Gym provides for area youth as well as adults.

“[John] loved boxing. He used boxing as a way to reach kids, and we are doing the same with it,” David said. “This is a place where kids can learn discipline, teamwork, accountability. It’s also a place where kids can come and be safe.”