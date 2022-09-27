Eight drug overdoses reported in Kankakee County this weekend

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said there were eight fentanyl overdoses reported during the weekend.

Of those eight, two victims died and a third is in critical condition in a local hospital, Gessner said.

Gessner said a majority of the overdoses occurred in the Bradley area.

“I’m warning the residents of Kankakee County that there are bad drugs in the area,” Gessner said. “Fentanyl is a dangerous drug.”

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said at least five of the overdoses were suspected in Bradley, and occurred on Friday night.

It is the second time there have been mass overdoses in the county this year.

In January, seven people overdosed with two dying, according to Kankakee police.

All seven were believed to have been together in the 600 block of West Station Street before overdosing, according to officials. All were found to have fentanyl in their systems.

Gessner said there have been 32 overdose deaths in Kankakee County in the 2022 fiscal year — the time frame used by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office when collecting data so it coincides with the county’s budget.

There are six cases pending toxicology reports, Gessner said.

In the 2021 fiscal year, there were 43 confirmed overdose deaths.

For the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, there were 50 confirmed OD deaths.

Through billboards and social media, the Kankakee County Health Department continues to remind residents free Narcan kits are available the KCHD office, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.