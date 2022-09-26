PHOTOS: Canines in costume in Manteno Oktoberfest pet parade

MANTENO — Halloween came early for Manteno’s furriest residents as South Creek Animal Hospital hosted its Pet Parade on Friday during Manteno’s Oktoberfest celebration.

Dozens of canines and their companions dressed in costume to walk through the crowds of the annual fall event. From tacos to bumble bees to cowboys, dogs sported all sorts of looks while prancing down Main Street.

The group gathered at Legion Park ahead of the 6 p.m. parade. Saturday evening featured the annual Lighted Parade, as festivities such as a carnival and live music performances took place throughout the weekend.