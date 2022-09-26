Bourbonnais planning commission won't recommend special use permit for Belson

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals voted not to recommend to village trustees allowing a special use permit for Belson Steel Center Scrap during a public hearing last week.

Belson’s owns a 27-acre plot in the village located next to the Canadian National Railway tracks.

The plot was annexed into the village in 2012.

Last November during an Economic and Community Development meeting, Belson president Marc Pozan presented to trustees the company would like to move less than a quarter-mile away from its current location in Bradley to the property it owns in Bourbonnais.

The new site would be located across the Canadian National Railway tracks off Larry Power Road.

The special use permit would allow the company to operate a collection and recycle center, steel distribution and sales facility and outdoor storage of materials and inventory in connection with such uses, according to Belson’s application for the permit.

Belson’s current location sits on 17 acres on the southwest corner of Larry Power and Illinois Route 50, which is part of Bradley.

It has been at that location for more than 30 years.

Northfield Square mall and Water Tower Plaza, which includes Target, popped up in the 1990s in Bradley, which became Kankakee County’s retail center.

Before the surrounding land was developed into retail in the village of Bradley, it was mainly farmland.

<strong>Working out problems</strong>

Commission members voting not to recommend were Paul Cavitt, Ed St. Louis, Frank Koehler and Halina Gumiela. Chairman Mark Argyelan voted to recommend it.

“You provide a valuable service but there are more problems we need to work out,” Gumiela said.

Belson’s attorney, Ken Carlson, said the company is still in discussions with trustees to update the proposed ordinance for annexing.

“We will follow all rules. We will be compliant with state and federal regulations,” Carlson said.

The problems according to commission members include smoke the current site emits, traffic congestion, noise and drainage.

Smoke comes when scrap iron is cut using torches.

Wear and tear on Larry Power Road by heavy trucks is a concern.

Standing water caused by poor draining of the road at the Canadian National Railway crossing has been a problem for years.

Belson will be building a 30-foot berm around the facility to cut noise and keep scrap heaps out of view.

St. Louis asked Bourbonnais assistant administrator Laurie Cyr about keeping Belson in compliance with village code.

“Code (Department) will be asked to verify if they are not,” Cyr said. “They would be fined each day they are not.”

Two of 24 property owners located near the proposed site — Steve Bissaillon and Matt Alexander — addressed their concerns.

“Are you going to take responsibility?” Bissaillon asked the board.

Bissaillon showed them a petition signed by all 24 property owners against approving the move. Bissaillon is the road commissioner for Bourbonnais Township.

Argyelan said the hearing was a step in the process.

“All we are here doing today is whether or not to recommend the findings,” Argyelan said.

Cavitt said he remembered a few months ago the board recommended a subdivision near the proposed Belson site.

“Three months ago, we gave the approval to the subdivision,” Cavitt said. “Now we are discussing putting a junkyard nearby.

“There is plenty of open land in the county so the facility could be located away from any community.”

<strong>An earlier attempt</strong>

Belson officials attempted to make the move in 2016 after months of public meetings.

Concerns from village officials and the public about the company’s steel-cutting operation and its environmental impact proved to be a roadblock.

The steel-cutting operation took place outdoors and emitted much smoke. Belson was already making plans to add an air-purification system to alleviate the problem and made it part of its agreement with the village.

This agreement was scheduled to go before the board for final approval, but was delayed and then never approved.

Pozan said that part of the steel-cutting operation at its Bradley facility has been transferred to the company’s location in Chicago Heights.