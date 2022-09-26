Bourbonnais man dies in crash in Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Grant J. Grable, 18, of Bourbonnais, died in a crash Thursday that involved Michigan City Police, Indiana State Police said in a release.

It is being investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of Michigan City Police.

The Northwest Times of Indiana reported, at 7:30 p.m. a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department, police said.

An adult male suspected in the incident met with officers in the front lobby of the police station “to return property to the juvenile,” according to police, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

“Officers attempted to gather information from this male, however, he fled from the Michigan City Police Department on foot,” police said according to the Northwest Indiana Times story.

According to an Indiana State Police release, Michigan City officers observed a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Grable refused to stop. Grable continued to flee at relatively low speeds through city streets until the vehicle drove south on Washington Street from Barker Avenue, Indiana State Police said in a release.

As Grable drove south on Washington Street he accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of Skwiat Legion Avenue, Indiana State Police said in a release. The vehicle then struck the concrete pillars that provide a barrier to Ames Field. After striking the pillars, the vehicle went airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers and through that wall coming to rest under the bleachers, Indiana State Police said in a release.

Grable had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner’s office, Indiana State Police said in a release.