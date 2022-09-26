Accident closes railroad crossing on Route 114 in Momence

MOMENCE — The Union Pacific railroad crossing on Momence’s east side was closed Monday after an accident involving a semitrailer.

At 10 a.m., Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato said the crossing would be closed for a few more hours as the cleanup continued.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon said it responded about 2 a.m. Monday to the crossing on Illinois Route 114 (East Indiana Street).

Spoon said the semi ruptured its driver-side fuel tank when it struck a hole in between one of the sets of rails at the crossing.

Diesel fuel from the fuel tank spilled. The driver said there was about 75 gallons in the 150 gallon tank, Spoon said.

The area hazmat team responded to clean up the fuel, Spoon said.

An about 6-foot long section between the rails was missing. It was found nearby, Spoon said.

Union Pacific officials have not determined what caused the section to become dislodged, said Spoon.

A crew from the company was sent to repair the hole, Spoon said.