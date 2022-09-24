KLASEY: The Kankakee auto scene, a century ago

In just a few months, TV commercials will be filled with images of glistening new cars parked in suburban-looking driveways, topped with huge red bows and surrounded by smiling, happy family members.

Surprisingly, the idea of giving an automobile as a Christmas present is at least a century old. In the Dec. 20, 1922, issue of the Kankakee Daily Republican, an advertisement from local Ford dealer Dawson-Gerrity Motor Co. posed the question, “Why not a Christmas present this year that will bring happiness to every member of the family? Why not a big, lasting gift that will call forth shouts of delight from everybody Christmas morning? A Ford car offers a sensible, economical solution to the Christmas problem.”

While an automotive Christmas gift today would have a price tag in the five-figure range, a 1922 Ford could be purchased for as little as $393 (of course, the average weekly wage for a factory worker at that time was $32.92).

The Ford was one of the relatively few automobile brands offered here in 1922 that would be familiar to today’s car buyer. Other recognizable brands included Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac and, for two-wheel transportation, Harley-Davidson.

Among the long-gone nameplates advertised in the Kankakee Daily Republican one hundred years ago were the Studebaker, Oakland, Essex, Paige, Chandler, REO, Velie, Willys-Knight, Hupmobile, Nash and Jewett.

A century ago, Kankakee was home to at least a dozen auto dealers, several of which represented more than one automobile brand. The broadest lineup of vehicles was offered by George Fortin, located at 151 E. Station Street. The Fortin showroom displayed cars from Buick, Essex, Oakland and Packard.

On Aug. 17, 1922, Fortin advertised the debut of the 1923 Buick, “A wholly new line of cars built on time-tried Buick principles but with improvements and refinements which make their introduction an event of nationwide interest.” The lineup consisted of “14 Distinctive Models” — nine with six-cylinder engines and five powered by four-cylinder motors.

Another major dealer was Arthur E. Gray, who represented Cadillac, Hupmobile and REO vehicles. “The line of cars handled cannot be surpassed in their class,” Gray advertised on Sept. 9, 1922. “Everyone knows of the performance of the Cadillac, the REO, and the Hupmobile.

Possibly the largest and best-appointed salesroom in the city is maintained at 139 North Dearborn avenue, just north of Court Street, being 55 x 90 feet in size and neatly arranged. The office and parts section are here and easy of access and is not a conglomeration of junk and rubbish.”

On the city’s south side at 830 Main Street, E.A. Jeffers represented the Paige automobile, which billed itself as “The Most Beautiful Car in America.” Beauty of course, came at a price: the New Series Paige 6-66 model cost $2,195 (in an advertisement, the company noted that “Until recently…a really fine motor car…cost from four to seven thousand dollars….Now…they are yours—in generous abundance—for $2,195.” For more budget-conscious buyers, Jeffers offered the Jewett sedan (“A thrifty six built by Paige”) for just $1,065.

Some other cars available to Kankakee-area buyers included the Franklin Six (“It will give you the finest ride you have ever had”), offered by Kahney & Hamann, 543 E. Court; the Velie Six (“Other cars may be priced higher, but none of them can excel the Velie in detail of construction, style or finish”), sold by Thos.

Denoyer at 100 W. Court Street, and the Studebaker (“When you buy a car you want to look at several makes….after you have ridden in the Light-Six Sedan or Coupe-Roadster it will not be difficult to make up your mind”), represented by Mang-Zeisler, located at 259 S. Schuyler Avenue.

In the 1920s, automobiles were manufactured in two basic body types: open or closed. “Open” cars were equivalent to today’s convertibles, with a folding fabric top; “closed cars” were just that — fully enclosed by a fixed metal roof and doors.

Open models seating four or more passengers were most often referred to as “touring cars;” two-passenger open models were called “roadsters.” Four-door closed cars were typically identified as “sedans,” while two-door models were “coupes.”

Automobile dealers in Kankakee County (and the rest of Illinois), were doing a lot of business in the early 1920s: Illinois Secretary of State Louis Emmerson estimated that the state would have more than 750,000 registered autos by the end of 1922 — an increase of almost 80,000 cars from 1921. He noted, “There is now one automobile to every 9.87 persons in this state.”

The automotive boom spawned related businesses in Kankakee. In July 1922, the Chicago Motor Club opened a Kankakee branch that offered members “Legal, touring, and mechanical first aid and towing service.” Several firms offered insurance for motorists, including Kankakee-based “The Auto Owners,” which had 3,000 policy holders in Kankakee County.

The 1922 city directory devoted two full pages to car-related businesses, such as accessories (10 companies), painting (two listings), tires (six firms), and repairs (five shops, including the interestingly named “Illinois Wrecking House” at 536 N. Fifth Avenue). There was even a predecessor of Hertz Rent-a-Car: F.M. Edwards, at 216 E. Station, was listed under “Autos to Rent (Drive It Yourself).”

For those who preferred two wheels to four, “Dad” Hoover’s Cyclery at 175 S. West Avenue sold Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bicycles.

Formed in Champaign, Ill., in 1967, a popular rock band of the1970s and 1980s adopted the name of a vehicle that became known as the “ancestor of the pickup truck.” What was the name of that (still-active) band?

Answer: REO Speedwagon. Band founder Neal Doughty, a University of Illinois student, had seen the name on a blackboard while taking a History of Transportation class. The Speed Wagon had been introduced in 1915 by the REO Motor Car Company. In 1922, the REO dealer in Kankakee, Arthur E. Gray, had a Speed Wagon configured as a tow truck.