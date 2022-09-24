Kankakee's home rule up for vote

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis’ name is not on the ballot, nor are any of the Kankakee City Council members.

But they are all putting their names behind a referendum that is on the ballot.

One of the most important and critical measures will appear at the very end of the ballot for those voting in Kankakee.

Residents will be asked a rather simple yes or no question:

“Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?”

A vote of “yes” would mean the city’s home rule powers would be eliminated come Nov. 9. A “no” would mean the city would retain its home rule authority.

The likely result of lost home rule, officials note, would be either higher property taxes or reductions of city services. Most likely, it would be some combination of these two options.

A simple majority vote will determine how the city will govern in coming years.

Those interested in protecting Kankakee’s home rule authority are going door-to-door in each of the city’s seven wards in an effort to keep these powers intact. There has not been an organized campaign encouraging a “yes” vote to strip these powers from the city.

If home rule authority is lost, the Kankakee administration will face a series of likely difficult decisions regarding its finances and how it operates on a legislative basis.

The city’s ability to enact legislation to collect additional revenues as well as its ability to create ordinances tailored directly to the community’s needs will no longer be as simple as drafting legislation and voting on the measures as a council.

Some legislative matters simply will not be at the council’s disposal and revenue-generating ordinances instead would have to be placed before voters through a referendum.

<strong>DIRE WARNING</strong>

“It’s not a scare tactic,” said Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, who is helping lead the city’s educational campaign, regarding the negative effect if Kankakee home rule is lost. “Save Kankakee. Keep Home Rule. Vote No on giving up our home rule power.”

“This would be a dire situation if we don’t have this power,” Baron said.

Kankakee has had home rule powers since the 1970 Illinois Constitution was put in place. The constitution allowed for communities of greater than 25,000 residents to enact home rule.

However, the 2020 census showed the city’s population, which once had been greater than 30,000, had dropped to 24,052.

Despite questions of how the count was taken and whether COVID-19 led to a flawed census count, the city is forced to go through a campaign to protect what it views as a critical governing tool.

In total, there are 219 home rule communities in Illinois. There are seven communities — of which Kankakee is one — which have had their populations fall below the 25,001 mark as a result of the latest census and face the loss of these administrative powers.

So what exactly is home rule?

According to the Illinois Municipal League, the purpose of home rule is to allow for local solutions to local issues and problems.

Home rule municipalities are autonomous and free to exercise governing authority independent of the Illinois General Assembly and governor in most cases.

In an explainer of home rule, experts note communities have much greater flexibility over local finances, as well as exercising authority over building, zoning, sanitation, nuisance abatement, civil disturbance and certain criminal offenses [such as defining and providing punishment for some misdemeanor offenses]. Other features include less dependency on the state government, greater opportunities for local self governance and options to implement revenue policies that lessen reliance on property taxes.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Sept. 29.

<strong>AGAINST HOME RULE</strong>

If home rule were to be lost, the city would be forced to undertake the arduous task of sifting through its ordinances to learn which were adopted through home rule. Those adopted because of home rule would be eliminated.

To date, only one person — Kankakee County Board member and city resident Robert Ellington-Snipes — has publicly voiced the desire to have Kankakee stripped of home rule.

During the public comment portion of the Sept. 19 Kankakee City Council meeting, Snipes noted the city has had home rule powers in excess of 50 years and the city remains plagued with problems.

In general, he said, the only thing which has happened is the city gaining new sources of revenue with residents handing over tax money.

He said the city should function like nearly every other Kankakee County-based governmental body: If additional monies are needed, ask the voters to support the request at the polls.

<strong>RESPONSIBLE USE</strong>

In the 79th Illinois House District debate this week, both incumbent State Rep. Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, spoke in favor of Kankakee’s need to retain home rule.

The 14-member city council is backing the push for a “no” vote on the referendum question.

Curtis, in his first-term as mayor, said the city has never abused home rule. He noted the 2-percentage-point increase in sales tax enacted in 2018 to fully fund police and fire pensions annually would not have been possible without home rule.

He pointed to a beefed-up ordinance allowing the city to crack down on problem residential properties that would have not been possible without this legislative tool. He said the recent ordinance upgrade to bring unlicensed ATVs under control also was possible because of home rule.

“We have used it very responsibly,” he said.

Council members have been calling, as well as knocking on doors, to educate voters.

“When we talk, we find people are understanding this,” said 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien.

He said those going door-to-door are taking as much time as necessary to explain what can be somewhat of a complicated issue as well as a vote.

The vote is unusual, O’Brien said, because while most would reason a “yes” vote is what the city administration is seeking, it is a “no” vote which the governmental body is requesting.

First Ward Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall has been working the phones as she reaches out to voters.

“I’m explaining there could be a loss of city services. This will affect each ward differently as to how services are delivered,” she said if home rule is lost.