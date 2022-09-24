5 photos from Still I Rise's giveaway

Still I Rise hosted a free food giveaway Sept. 14 in the farmers’ market parking lot.

“Still I Rise was grateful to feed hundreds of families, although it was heartbreaking as we had to turn away hundreds of cars when products ran out,” said Still I Rise’s founder and executive director, Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson.

The organization partnered with Top Box Foods, Humana and the American Diabetes Association to distribute whole chickens, shrimp, rice and large produce boxes.

“We thank all of our amazing volunteers and our wonderful sponsors. Your help is very much appreciated. Without you all, we could not make this happen.”

For more information or to donate, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.