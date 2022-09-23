SAFE-T Act changes expected after election

SPRINGFIELD — A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive still is up in the air.

The measure has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, despite being passed in the final hours of the previous Illinois General Assembly that ended in January 2021. Alongside a host of regulations on police activity, the law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, also does away with cash bail for a host of offenses.

During a Springfield City Council meeting this week, city officials heard from lobbyist Art Turner about expectations that lawmakers will return in the fall session as early as the week after the Nov. 8 election to address various issues

“It’s a lot around implementation, there’s just no real clarity around that, and all parties on both sides are able to agree to that point,” Turner said. “I believe that that will be one of the top priorities for the veto session in November or scheduled early December. Then, we’re going to have to work really fast to bring our local clerks and courts and counties up to speed on the adjustments that I anticipate to be made behind it.”

The measure has come under increased scrutiny as members of law enforcement raise concerns over no cash bail. At least two state attorneys have sued to stymie the law’s implementation.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, has been critical of the measure that ends cash bail across the entire state. He said Democrats might come back after the November election to “nibble around the edges.”

“They’ve gone back at it three times, and [Gov. J.B. Pritzker] says we have to revisit it again,” Durkin told WMAY. “I don’t know how many more times within this short amount of time, but can’t they at least acknowledge that this has been a mistake? Why don’t we start over again?”

State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, who advocates for the law, acknowledged some changes are needed to clarify its implementation. But he said all parties need to come together in good faith.

“The Democrats are working every day with advocates, with law enforcement, to make sure that if there needs to be tweaks, we will tweak them before January,” Ford said. “But we will not roll back the entire SAFE-T Act.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Springfield the week after the Nov. 8 election.