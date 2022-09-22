Riverwalk seeks grant, director

KANKAKEE — In an effort to gain further funding for the $3.5 million development of the first phase of the Kankakee Riverfront project, Kankakee is applying for a large state grant.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the city administration said it’s seeking a $600,000 Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The grant application is due Sept. 30.

The city and the Kankakee Riverfront Society — the volunteer organization aiding the development process — plan to seek further grant options, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

In addition to the city and the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the effort is also being directed by the Kankakee Valley Park District. These three entities are seeking to hire an executive director of the Riverfront Society to help direct the Currents of Kankakee development.

The Currents of Kankakee is the approximate 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee riverfront property, which stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property and travels along the banks of the Kankakee River all the way to Riverside Medical Center, that the community is seeking to develop as a riverwalk.

The mayor said there were several applicants for the $100,000-a-year-position, and the groups are “very, very, very close” to having someone hired. He did not want to give an exact timeframe for the hire.

The director’s salary would be paid through the two governmental bodies, plus the riverfront society.

A chief function of the executive director will be leading the fundraising effort being targeted to construct a significant portion of the entire project, which has been previously estimated to be in the $30-million range.

Even without the executive director in place, Curtis said the development process continues to move forward.

The first phase of the riverwalk development is the one acre parcel at Schuyler Avenue and River Street. Development costs have been in the range of $3.25 to $3.5 million as many features will be constructed, including an elevated viewing platform.

Due to grant funding already used, the riverfront project has a strict timeline for when the project must be started and completed. The project must begin by September 2023 and be completed by September 2025.