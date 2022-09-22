Police departments look to increase minority hiring

At this past week’s Kankakee County Law Enforcement Meeting at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Complex, a review of police department hiring was a topic on the agenda.

Both the city of Kankakee and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department are in the process of hiring additional officers. Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP which hosts the meeting, talked about getting more Black and Hispanic officers on local police departments.

Pace said when he’s been asked in the community about why there aren’t enough Black policeman and firefighters, he replies with, “Can you tell me how many apply?”

Pace, who’s Black, said he’s spoken at criminal justice classes at Kankakee Community College about getting students more involved in those professions.

“So if individuals that look like me don’t apply, how can they be hired?” he asked. “So it is incumbent on us to share as much information as possible to try to solve some of those issues that we have, but at the same time, we have citizens, when we hear things that we know that is not true, it’s incumbent on us to say that it’s not true. ... That also improves the relationship of our community.”

Robin Passwater, police chief of the city of Kankakee Police Department, said his department has hired seven new officers since May — two of them Black and one Hispanic. In addition, two are women. He said the department is always trying to increase its number of minority officers.

“We go to a lot of events,” Passwater said. “We go to a lot of the schools, and we go to job fairs and career fairs. We try to do a lot with that. We’re at a lot of events, and we try to get kids interested about being a police officer.”

Of the Kankakee Police Department’s 65 officers, 10 are Black, seven are Hispanic and one is Asian, making up 28% minority representation. In addition, there are 10 women police officers.

According to the 2020 census of Kankakee’s 24,052 population, white residents make up 48% of city residents, 41.4% are Black or African American, 20.1% Hispanic or Latino and 0.5% Asian. On the census form, Hispanic or Latino origin is a separate question from race.

Pace said community leaders have to engage students when they’re at a young age to get them interested in law enforcement as a career.

“I know the sheriff and the city of Kankakee [are doing their part],” he said. “As a former school liaison for [District] 111, we did a number of job fairs. And I think we basically had to almost go to the fourth and fifth grade to make individuals aware of law enforcement and some of the other occupations that prevail currently for our youth. That’s what we have to do.”

Reginald Jones, Kankakee 7th Ward alderman, said it’s important to make a push in schools to get students interested in police careers.

“We want hopefully Black and Brown people to be more positive about our police officers,” Jones said. “... We need to be in the house, where they are hearing great things and positive things about our police officers and the jobs that they do and the opportunities that exist.”

Jones said the perception of police in the Black community has to change.

“In our culture, we are culturally taught the police are the enemies, and now that is not really the case,” he said. “I will hope that we continue as a people that we can step in and say certain things like Mr. Pace said, when somebody says something negative about the police, we have to tell the truth. ‘No, that’s not true. You know, the officer was right, and we were wrong.’”

Jones said they have to encourage youth to stay in school, graduate and attend the police academy so they can police their own neighborhoods.

“I’m constantly telling them because change don’t come unless you make it,” he said.

The Kankakee Police Department is in the process of hiring more officers, and applications are due by Sept. 30. For more information, call 815-933-3321.

“Next year we’ll probably hire up to six with retirees [expected],” Passwater said.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said to those in attendance that if they know somebody who’s interested in becoming an officer, encourage them to apply.

“If they apply at the city [of Kankakee] and Chief [Robin] Passwater hires them, then good for them,” he said. “If they apply with us, and we hire them, ‘Hey, we’re looking for good people.’”

Downey said two of those new hires for Kankakee previously worked as corrections officers at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Of the sheriff’s departments 53 officers, 73% are white, 15% Black or Hispanic and 18% women. Downey added that some of the women are minorities which is reflected in the numbers.

According to the Census, of Kankakee County’s 107,502 population, 81% is white, 15.2% Black and 11.6% Hispanic.

The sheriff’s department is also in the process of hiring more officers. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeecountysheriff.com/now-hiring-sheriff-deputies" target="_blank">kankakeecountysheriff.com/now-hiring-sheriff-deputies</a>/.