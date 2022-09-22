Chamness out as Bourbonnais public works director

BOURBONNAIS — Mike Chamness is no longer the director of Bourbonnais Public Works nor holds any other position with the village.

Trustees approved a separation agreement with Chamness at Monday’s board meeting.

According to the agreement, Chamness’ last day was Monday.

Chamness was not at Monday’s meeting.

A message was left on a cell phone associated with Chamness for comment.

In the 12-page separation agreement, Chamness agreed to resign. He agreed that he was an at-will employee. The agreement did not specify what led to the resignation.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “at-will” means that an employer can terminate an employee at any time for any reason, except an illegal one, or for no reason without incurring legal liability. Likewise, an employee is free to leave a job at any time for any or no reason with no adverse legal consequences.

According to the agreement, the village agreed to provide an employee reference when requested.

For the past 15 years, Chamness had been director of public works.

Assistant Public Works Director Dave Herberger is the interim director, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

Village officials will begin a search to find Chamness’ replacement, Schore said.

Chamness started working for the village in November 1991.

He was named director in April 2007, replacing John Latham, who retired. John Latham is the brother of the late Robert Latham, who at the time was mayor of the village.

“We wish [Chamness] well; he has been there many, many years,” Schore said.

“He’s done a great job for the village through snow storms, floods and road projects. You name it.”

When asked if a finance committee meeting last week dealt with the separation agreement, Schore said yes.

“I’m really thankful for Mike’s 30 years, nearly a third of his life that he has devoted to the residents of the village,” Trustee Randy King said.

At each board meeting, King would read a detailed list provided by Chamness as to what the 16-member department was working on in the village. King chairs the public works committee.

“He will certainly be missed. We appreciate his service to the village,” King added.

Trustee Bruce Greenlee said during the old business portion of the meeting that Chamness is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

“We appreciate his service to his country and to the people of Bourbonnais,” Greenlee said as his voice broke.