PHOTOS: Hispanic Heritage Celebration dances through downtown

KANKAKEE — On Saturday afternoon, the city of Kankakee, in conjunction with Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership Inc., presented the annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with music, dancing and food.

“The city of Kankakee hosts this annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to highlight the richness and variety of Latin American cultures. I hope everyone enjoys the great food, awesome music, dancing and all the wonderful festivities this event has to offer,” said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis in a news release.

“This is becoming a tradition that not only the families of the city of Kankakee enjoy, but friends from all over the county look forward to attending each year.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States and celebrates the group’s heritage and culture. It was formally recognized and established by an Act of Congress in 1988.

See photos from Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership Inc.'s performance during the Kankakee Farmers' Market on A3.