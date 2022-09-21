Petitions available at city clerks' offices for April election

KANKAKEE/IROQUOIS — Don’t look now, but the spring municipal election is on its way.

Petitions are now available for independent, new political parties and nonpartisan offices for the consolidated election to be held April 4, 2023. Alderpersons for wards 1-7 in Kankakee will be voted upon.

Kankakee petitions are available online at <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a> and at the city clerk’s office, 304 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Iroquois County petitions for school districts can be picked up at the local school offices, or you can contact the County Clerk’s Office at the Administrative Center. School board member candidates will file petitions in the office of the county clerk, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

— Daily Journal staff report