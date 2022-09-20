UpliftedCare celebrating 40 years with BBQ

BOURBONNAIS — UpliftedCare, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a community barbecue.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W. Road., Bourbonnais. The open house-style celebration will feature tours, food and giveaways.

To RSVP for the free event, call 815-939-4141.

Specializing in hospice care, UpliftedCare opened a grief center that is available to the community.

The center provides counseling and therapy for individuals experiencing grief.

Through different rooms — such as an art therapy room, music and yoga room, teen room, counseling rooms and more — there are different methods used to process grief.

UpliftedCare services include hospice at home or in facilities, services for veterans and complimentary therapies, such as the Tails for Joy therapy dog program.

For more information on UpliftedCare, go to <a href="https://www.upliftedcare.org" target="_blank">upliftedcare.org</a>.