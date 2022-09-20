KCC hosting financial aid workshops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. Staff also will explain and clarify the types of aid which are available.

Each workshop includes how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships. On Oct. 4, there will also be information about KCC scholarships.

All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend. Reservations are not required.

The FAFSA becomes available Oct. 1. Students can apply for 2023-24 scholarships at KCC from Oct. 1 through May 1.

“We recommend that all prospective students complete the FAFSA as soon as possible, even if you are still deciding on a school,” Megan Ponton, KCC assistant director of financial aid, said in a news release.

“Your financial aid package starts with submitting your FAFSA, and we are here to help guide you through this process.”

To fill out a FAFSA, participants need completed 2021 tax returns and W-2 forms, plus an FSA ID username and password for both the student and parent. Go to <a href="https://www.studentaid.gov/fsa-id" target="_blank">studentaid.gov/fsa-id</a> to create an account and get FSA IDs.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/finaid" target="_blank">kcc.edu/finaid</a>, phone 815-802-8550 or email <a href="mailto:finaid@kcc.edu" target="_blank">finaid@kcc.edu</a>.

Reservations are not required. The schedule is:

• 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in KCC Room M120, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at KCC’s Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in KCC Room M120, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in KCC Room M120, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in KCC Room M120, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.