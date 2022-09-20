Bradley School Board approves budget, hears enrollment update

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and heard an enrollment update Thursday in the District 61 administration building.

Finance Director Nicole McCarty gave the board updated FY23 figures during a budget hearing before the regular board meeting.

McCarty said the FY23 budget includes anticipated revenue of $22,569,335 and anticipated expenses of $22,457,555, leaving the district with a surplus of $111,780.

The district is budgeting to receive 98 percent of its property taxes, she said.

McCarty noted that the Illinois Department of Revenue has released estimates for CPPRT (corporate personal property replacement tax funds), which go toward the district’s revenue.

CPPRT is collected statewide and distributed to taxing bodies based on a percent allocation that was established in the mid 1970s, she explained.

Taxing bodies typically use the state’s estimates to figure out their budgets, she said.

“Last month, I was budgeting more conservatively at 75 percent (of what the district received last year),” she said. “I increased that to 90 percent of the new estimate, because they are projecting an additional increase.”

The district is also expecting to receive $105,562.61 in additional evidence-based revenue. The district is considered Tier II in the state’s evidence-based funding model, McCarty said.

She also noted there are $50,000 contingencies in both the education fund and the operations and maintenance fund, which is what is typically budgeted.

<strong>ENROLLMENT</strong>

Also on Thursday, Superintendent Scott Goselin presented end-of-August student enrollment figures during his superintendent’s report.

The figures were from 2022 extending back through 2010.

This year, the district reports that 1,284 students are enrolled, the lowest it has been in about the past dozen years.

The highest it has been was in the 1,600 range from 2011 to 2014.

“I just wanted to make sure you saw the trend going downwards,” Goselin said.

The number has decreased almost every year since 2011, when 1,668 students were enrolled by the end of August.

The only exception was from 2020 to 2021, which saw a slight increase from 1,346 to 1,352 students.

2022 - 1,284 students

2021 - 1,352 students

2020 - 1,346 students

2019 - 1,433 students

2018 - 1,473 students

2017 - 1,501 students

2016 - 1,519 students

2015 - 1,583 students

2014 - 1,603 students

2013 - 1,618 students

2012 - 1,659 students

2011 - 1,668 students

2010 - 1,583 students

<em>Information provided by Bradley Elementary District 61</em>