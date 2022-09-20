Bishop McNamara celebrates 100 years during homecoming

KANKAKEE — Throughout the 2022-23 school year, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School will be celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary. The anniversary officially kicked off on July 31 with the Mass of Celebration.

Events continued Friday as the school celebrated homecoming. A large crowd turned out for the football game against Wheaton Academy, who took home the win 47-0.

During halftime, past homecoming queens from Bishop McNamara were honored on the field.

This included 2022 homecoming queen Grace Purcell, who was escorted onto the field by her father, Andy Purcell.

An additional 100-year honoring included painting shamrocks on the streets around the school prior to the start of the academic year on Aug. 17. A group of student leaders painted over 30 shamrocks on Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee.

For more information on the school’s 100-year history, go to <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com" target="_blank">bishopmac.com</a>.