Meeting set to discuss Diamond Point Complex plans

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais’ Economic and Community Development committee meets Tuesday with the topic of Diamond Point Complex.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 W. Main St. NW.

“This will give everyone a chance to see where the project can go; what is best for the community,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

Officials with Bourbonnais Township Park District will be presenting information on replacing the current dirt infields on six ball fields with turf.

The complex is located on Career Center Road (North 1000W Road) and north of Bourbonnais Parkway (West 5000N Road). It is within the village limits of Bourbonnais.

The cost of installing turf currently is estimated to be $1 million.

“We are presenting the turf proposal to all of the community partners and to discuss next possible steps,” said Ed Piatt, the park district’s executive director.

BTPD is asking the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais for $125,000 each to fund the project; $500,000 from the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau and $250,000 from Kankakee County.

Officials from each of those governmental bodies will be at the meeting.

Bradley officials have approved the $125,000 request.

All four government bodies receive sales tax money brought in by the tournaments.

BTPD officials estimate those tournaments pump $6 million annually into the county’s economy.

By installing turf, BTPD officials said it would help cut the district’s $250,000 deficit annually for maintaining the facility and paying the utilities.

BTPD officials said it has cost the district and its taxpayers more than $7 million since its purchase in 2010.

A study of tournaments held the past three years showed BTPD officials that 20 percent of the tourney games each year were rained out due to the dirt infields being unplayable.

In July, BTPD officials presented their plan to CVB board members.

At that meeting, the board members asked for more information and tabled a motion made by Bradley’s representative on the board, Jamie Boyd, and seconded by Piatt, who is also on the board representing the park district.

The motion was tabled. CVB board members wanted more information.

CVB treasurer Tim Nugent said the board is not against the project but more needs to be known before the board can act. He is also the president/CEO of Kankakee County Economic Alliance and the mayor of Manteno.

Piatt said they could provide more information.

At that same July meeting, CVB’s board approved once again funding projects via Community Tourism Action Plan (CTAP) grants for tourism-related projects.

The CVB was offering $10,000 in funding to projects through 2018.

Laurie Cyr, president of Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau said the board is in the process of restarting the program.

“We interviewed consultants last night (Thursday) for our CTAP to continue the Tourism Action Plan for this project and others that are partners of the CVB,” said Cyr, who is also assistant administrator for the village of Bourbonnais.

“We are excited to hear next week’s presentation about the cost of the project and we have a board meeting the next day,” Cyr added.