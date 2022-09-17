Movie alcohol sales on tap

KANKAKEE — Movie-goers at two of Kankakee County’s popular theaters will soon be able to have an alcoholic beverage along with a bag of popcorn or even Milk Duds.

At a recent Kankakee City Council License & Franchise Committee meeting, council members agreed by a 5-0 vote to have an addition to its liquor license created that would allow for this new concession stand offering. There is currently no liquor license option for movie theaters on the books.

The committee will review the proposed addition or the ordinance at its Oct. 6 meeting. If approved by the committee, it will then be moved on to the full council. A council vote would be anticipated in October.

The request to allow the sale of alcohol has been made by Classic Cinemas, the owner of the Kankakee-based Meadowview Theatre and the Paramount Theatre.

The county’s other theater, Cinemark Movies 10 in Bradley, does not have a liquor license.

The city’s legal counsel will create a new classification, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted.

Alderman Larry Osenga, who is the committee chairman, said this request was made by Classic Cinemas as a way to help them compete in the entertainment market. He said this is another source of potential revenue for the owners.

It was noted that of the 16 theaters in the suburban region, nine offer the sale of alcohol.

Ownership’s goal is to have everything in place and be offering the sale of a limited number of canned beers, wines and mixed drinks prior to the end of the year.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, said this move regarding refreshments is the last of three upgrades which Classic Cinemas began a few years ago.

The company’s first phase of upgrades included recliner-style seating. The second phase was the installation of new screens along with image and sound system technologies.

The third phase, he said, revolves around the offering of adult beverages.

The Meadowview Theatre operates seven movie screens, Paramount has five movie screens.

Johnson noted a “bar-like” setting will not be part of the proposed offerings.

“At the most, I would think someone would get a drink as they are walking in,” Johnson previously said. “I don’t see people getting up during the movie. It’s a complement to the experience. We are trying to stay up with the times.”

Once ownership gains city approval, they will need to gain a state liquor license. The company will then set up with a distributor and install some type of cooler system.