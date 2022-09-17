KLASEY: 'A terrific explosion' at Reddick

“The heavens, for what seemed minutes to the panic-stricken people, seemed to rain iron, wooden splinters and other missiles,” wrote a reporter for Kankakee’s Evening Democrat newspaper, describing the effect of a massive explosion just outside the small town of Reddick on June 4, 1907.

The explosion was the culmination of a series of events that began about 4:30 p.m. when the Chicago, Indiana and Southern Railroad’s eastbound freight train No. 91, powered by two locomotives, passed the junction with the Chicago and Alton Railroad, about one-third mile northeast of Reddick depot.

“The head brakeman noticed a car on fire, probably caused by a hotbox,” reported the Democrat. “The next instant, there was a derailment of several cars in the middle section of the train and both engines were brought to a standstill. The car was burning fiercely….Five minutes had not elapsed when there was a deep rumble followed by an explosion. A sheet of flames shot up in the air fully forty feet and nearly the entire train became enveloped in one mass of flames.”

That explosion was caused by a tank car loaded with hundreds of gallons of highly flammable naphtha, which set adjoining farm fields afire. But the worst was yet to come — among the derailed and burning freight cars was a boxcar loaded with containers of blasting powder and dynamite.

What happened next was related to the Democrat reporter by Reddick resident Tim Buckley: “I was uptown when I heard the engine’s whistle…I looked over and saw one of the cars on fire. I, with several other men, ran over that way. We were well on our way when the tank car exploded and the cars near it caught on fire. We redoubled our efforts to reach the place, and when within 200 feet of the train, the explosion occurred.”

Buckley was knocked down and stunned by the force of the explosion. Within a minute or two, he was able to stand and look around. “There were people lying on the ground all around me, scores of them….” he told the Democrat. “I walked around, believing all were dead. Then one by one, the spectators began to get up. That is, some of them. One of the first I went to see was the barber, Fred Hatting. He was dead.”

Hatting, a young man of 18 who grew up in nearby Dwight, had just opened a barber shop in Reddick. He died instantly when a flying iron bolt struck him in the neck with terrific force. Tragically, he had not only just embarked upon a new career, but was also about to become a married man. He and his fiancée, Miss Hazel Carroll of Dwight, had planned to wed in July.

Hatting was the only local fatality, but the explosion also claimed the lives of three “tramps” who had been riding in an empty coal car. John Frazee and Austin Stockton, who were from Danville, were known victims; another, unidentified man also was killed. The force of the explosion made positive identification impossible.

Sixteen-year-old Hal Boudell of Danville, the fourth member of the group of tramps, was a miraculous survivor of the blast. He told the Democrat, “All of us went to sleep [in the coal car] … and I don’t remember anything until I was awakened suddenly by the smell of burning wood and grease. As I opened my eyes, I saw fire all around me. I sprang to my feet, dashed through the flames, climbed over the side of the car and jumped…I guess my clothing must have caught fire. As I ran away from the fire, the explosion occurred. Something struck me and I fell. I don’t remember anything else. I think all three of my companions must have been burned to death, for I believe they were all asleep.”

Boudell suffered a broken hip when he was struck by a piece of debris from the explosion. He was one of eighteen people — mostly Reddick residents — who were injured by pieces of iron, wood and broken glass ejected by the explosion. The injured were treated by several doctors summoned from nearby towns.

The explosion and resulting deaths and injuries had a devastating effect on the people of the small Kankakee County village. Louis Beckman, an employee of Kankakee’s Radeke Brewing Company, was in Reddick when the disaster occurred. He told the Democrat what he observed in the town: “The entire population was panic-stricken. Women were walking the streets wringing their hands and crying. Others were in hysterics. There was hardly an unbroken window glass in the town that I could see. I have never seen anything like it.”

The shock of the explosion was felt as far away as Watseka, fifty miles to the southeast. In Kankakee, twenty miles to the east, there were reports of plaster ceilings jarred loose and falling at several locations, including the Foley-Williams stove plant and the state hospital.

Describing the effects of the explosion, the Democrat reported, “The earth was uprooted, the iron rails twisted in indescribable shapes, car trucks [wheel assemblies] weighing a ton or more were hurled high in the air 300 feet away from the wreck. The railroad right of way where the car stood was almost obliterated and the explosion dug a hole in the ground 18 feet deep and 200 feet in circumference.”

A crew of workers from the Chicago, Indiana and Southern Railroad descended upon Reddick at sunrise on June 5, the morning after the explosion. By 11:30 a.m., they had filled the deep crater left by the explosion and laid a temporary track. By noon, the first train passed through the village.

Also arriving in Reddick on June 5 was Kankakee County Coroner Louis E. Fenouille, who quickly empaneled a six-member coroner’s jury to investigate the deaths. After examining the site of the explosion and interviewing a number of witnesses, the jury ruled that the Chicago, Indiana and Southern was legally responsible for the death of Fred Hatting. The jury also ruled on the deaths of the three tramps, but did not hold the railroad responsible, since the victims were trespassers aboard the train.

On June 5, 1942 — 35 years and one day after the Reddick explosion — an even more massive blast broke windows and awakened people in Kankakee. Where was that 1942 explosion, and what was its cause?

Answer: The explosion took place at the Elwood Ordnance Works, a huge WWII munitions factory located in Will County, approximately 20 miles northwest of Kankakee. The explosion occurred in a building where anti-tank mines were being loaded onto rail cars. The disaster killed 57 workers, including 14 from Kankakee.