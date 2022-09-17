County Board hears community needs assessment survey results

Kankakee County wanted to know what the needs of its residents were in order to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to better serve social services throughout the county.

The organization has its answer.

The county sponsored an online Community Needs Assessment survey during the last three weeks of July, and the results were presented at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting by Respark Leadership Consulting, which conducted the survey, compiled the data and analyzed the results.

Some of the findings were eye-opening. Others were not.

The assessment findings were organized into five key areas of interest: workforce development, housing, business and economic development, mental and physical health, and law enforcement and recidivism.

“Overall, our analysis of the data and in the survey responses led to key findings in each of the five areas,” said Patrick Curran, founder and owner of Respark Leadership Consulting.

“Some of those findings point to concrete needs, such as job training, affordable housing, or second- and third-shift childcare. Other findings point to perceptions or beliefs that are impacting the community, such as the large number of people that reported negative mental health impacts from COVID-19 over the last 12 months or opportunities to continue building relationships with law enforcement and other public officials within the communities.”

Curran added that three areas rose to the surface, based on the surveys, interviews and focus groups, and those are youth supports, housing and mental health.

“Those are kind of broadly reflected as the biggest areas of needs,” he said.

For example, nearly 36% of renters indicated their housing might become insecure within 12 months. Nearly 30% of parents of children 12 years and younger face uncertainty related to child care in the next 12 months. Half of those reported challenges with affordability and availability.

For mental health, 34% to 74% had negative impacts in the past 12 months, while 4% have faced challenges of substance abuse in the same time period. Also, 32% to 42% of the respondents were unaware of mental health resources in the county. Mental health was an area that was specifically called out as worsening because of the pandemic.

The survey revealed there is broad support for law enforcement, and respondents feel more can be done to strengthen community relationships. About 1 in 4 respondents disagree that they feel safe around the county. Most believe their community would benefit from an additional localized law enforcement.

<strong>WHO TOOK THE SURVEY?</strong>

More than 1,075 people provided input in the needs assessment through interviews, surveys, workshops and focus groups, according to Respark.

The sample generally reflects the county population in most age, race and location demographics. There were some groups that were underrepresented [see box], but the volume of participation in the survey achieves a 95% confidence level for the majority of survey questions.

“We still feel that the data itself is useful for the county’s purposes that were laid out to us,” Curran said. “... So there’s a good high volume of responses and a usable data set. As the county leaders are considering how they use this data for decision making, you just want to be aware that there may be some potential skew.”

<strong>YOUTH SUPPORTS</strong>

Curran said the survey revealed there’s a broad concern among community members about youth development.

“And this idea that the youth in the county are the future of Kankakee, that was understood by anyone and everyone that we talked to, as this is a key area of need for us,” he said.

“If we don’t invest in our young people, then we’re not going to have a bright future. Whatever we think we want to do today that’s going to serve all Kankakee residents, we have to be especially mindful of young people,” he said.

“ ... This idea that the overall support system for youth in the county has really broken down, and it’s not effectively preparing young people to become effective adults. I want to be careful here, there wasn’t a lot of finger pointing. What our team noticed was, there are systems that used to do that, right. We’ve had for generations in the U.S. and idea of family structures that seem stable, and that has shifted significantly in the last two generations.”

Curran added that in the past there was a broader community for teaching young people how to behave and interact. Those have shifted over the past couple of decades, and those systems aren’t working today.

“What we noticed was a lot of community members seem to defer to the school system to fill in the gap,” he said. “And so the school system has now been charged with doing a whole bunch of other things that before it didn’t have to do, and you can see the strain on those.”

There’s a need to help young people become effective adults, Curran said, whether that’s through mentorships, job training, formal education, summer programs or some kind of community connectivity.

<strong>CHANGE THE NEGATIVE NARRATIVES</strong>

Some additional findings in the survey revealed negative perceptions about Kankakee County persist at multiple levels and present a range of challenges from individual identity to county-wide marketing and branding.

“It will be incumbent on this group of leaders to begin to proactively change the narrative about what’s great in Kankakee,” Curran said. “And how do you help your residents see and believe those things, so that they can then adopt that narrative and kind of change the psyche?

“... You can pump a lot of money into infrastructure, but that doesn’t necessarily make people believe, ‘I’m worth it.’ It really is an opportunity.”

Available assets to help drive change, according to the respondents, hinge on hope and a collaborative mindset, including resources ranging from the Kankakee River to key programs.

The Kankakee River, Kankakee River State Park and municipal parks were named by focus group and survey respondents as key assets that are under leveraged and can be used to support health, drive tourism and promote growth.

“Teens and youth” and “newly-elected officials” were named repeatedly alongside programs of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the NAACP and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department as key resources and under-leveraged community needs.

<strong>RECOMMENDATIONS</strong>

Respark Learning Solutions’ assessment is that county leaders can impact community needs by focusing on efforts that drive structural change; foster collaborative multi-functional infrastructure; and transform youth development and mental health.

• To target investments that drive structural change: Invest time and resources into activities that impact the way community members view themselves and others; create opportunities for young people to play an active role in municipal and county government to increase their buy-in; explore innovative ways to increase access to education; and capitalize on momentum from recent housing assessments to align efforts for retaining house while increasing inventory and market affordability.

• For collaborations in infrastructure: Focus on developing safe community spaces in public areas that youth can congregate; create a residential housing corridor that brings together home life and community interaction; and develop a social and economic plan to leverage the Kankakee River for years to come.

• To target projects for mental health and youth development: Transformative thinking requires alternative perspectives, concept borrowing, non-traditional collaborations, room for failure and a mindset to learn-as-you-go. Key focus areas are social engagement, community interaction, outdoor activity and skill development.

The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the money and then until the end of 2026 to distribute it.

County Board chairman Andy Wheeler said the Community Needs Assessment will definitely help the county decide how to spend ARPA funds.

“That was the essential part of the assessment was to say, ‘We think we know what we want to spend money on.’” he said. “We have a lot of requests that don’t actually match up with what those true needs are perceived and realized on the local level. And we found that, ‘Yes, it is.’ And now, we’re in search of potentially partners, because you can build critical mass with more people, so I couldn’t be happier with the the outcome.

“I wish more people could have gotten to the survey, but that’s kind of the way it is. We got 1,000. It is actually a valid number, so we do need to hear more from kids. And maybe that’s something else we’ll follow up on.”

<strong>Household income</strong>

$150k-plus — 14.1%

$100k-$149k — 21.4%

$50k-$74k — 14.3%

$35k-$49k — 10.5%

$21k-$34k — 10.5%

$0k-$20k — 4.9%

Do not know — 2.3%

Prefer not to share — 8%

<strong>Home ownership</strong> (County statistic: 67.1% home ownership)

Own — 79.2%

Rent — 14.2%

Other — 3.2%

Do not know — 2.4%

Prefer not to share — 0.9%

<strong>Highest level of education</strong>

Graduate-professional degree — 25.1%

Bachelor's degree — 24.5%

Associate degree — 12%

Vocational or trade school — 3.2%

High school diploma or GED — 10%

Some high school — 1.4%

Junior high — 3.1%

Other — 1.1%

Preffer not to share — 1.4%

<strong>Current employment status</strong> (County statistic: 5.9% unemployment)

Employed full time — 65.9%

Employed part time — 10.4%

Not employed, looking for jobs — 1.9%

Not employed, not looking for jobs — 7.5%

Other — 12.6%

Prefer not to share — 1.7%

1,062 respondents

<strong>Race</strong>

Caucasian — 71.4%

Hispanic-LatinX — 13.5%

Black/African American — 9.2%

Multiracial — 0.6%

Other not listed — 0.4%

American Indian or Alaskan Native — 0.5%

Asian or Pacific Islander — 0.5%

<strong>Age</strong>

56-plus — 34.9%

41-55 — 33.8%

25-40 — 25.9%

18-24 — 5.4%

<strong>Gender</strong>

Female — 70.2%

Male — 27%

Prefer not to share — 1.6%

Non binary, non-conforming — 0.9%

Transgender — 0.3%

<strong>Residence</strong>

City of Kankakee — 30%

Bourbonnais — 22.6%

Unicorporated Kankakee County — 13.6%

Bradley — 13.3%

Manteno — 11%

Herscher — 2.3%

St. Anne — 2%

Momence — 1.5%

Pembroke — 1.6%

Hopkins Park — 0.5%

Chebanse — 0.5%

Iroquois County — 0.6%

Will County — 0.4%

Grant Park — 0.2%

Cook County — 0.1%

* Black-African Americans are underrepresented in the sample (9.2% vs. 15.2% county population).

* Females are overrepresented in sample population (70.2 respondents vs. 50.4% county population).

* Youth ages 14-17 response rate did not reach validity; youth survey responses are not included.

* Survey responses were collected digitally, which may have been a barrier for some residents without access to or comfort with certain technologies.

1. Communicate findings of the community needs assessment so that stakeholders are aware of its outcome and how their contributions made a difference.

2. Conduct additional focus groups for essential stakeholders who may have been underrepresented in this assessment. This includes youth ages 12-18, residents from Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township, and native Spanish speakers.

3. Develop criteria to outline the priorities and key drivers that will guide funding allocations.

4. Create a consolidated action plan from this and other recent assessments to align responses to community needs.

5. Build on systems to change and "seed and sustain" opportunities.