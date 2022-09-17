Bradley's Bed, Bath & Beyond closing

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the position Gustavo Arnal held at the company. </em></strong>

BRADLEY — Bed, Bath & Beyond, one of the longtime retailers in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, will be closing.

The Union, N.J.-based company announced Thursday the list of stores which will soon close.

The Bradley store at 2056 N. State Route 50 was one of numerous stores listed.

The retailer is best known for bedding and bedroom, kitchen and home décor.

Bradley Commons is anchored by Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and a Walmart Supercenter.

The Bradley location is one of six Illinois stores set for closure. In addition to the Bradley Commons’ location, stores in Joliet, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Carbondale and Fairview Heights were also targeted.

A specific timeline in which the closing would take place was not released.

In all, 56 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia and Washington are set to close.

In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores and shrink its workforce by 20%. As of February, the company employed about 32,000 in 955 stores, of which 769 are Bed, Bath & Beyond, 135 are buybuy Baby and 51 are under the name of Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

The company has been dealing with significant trauma as of late. The company’s CFO, Gustavo Arnal, fell to his death from a Manhattan, N.Y., building in what has been described as an apparent suicide on Sept. 5.