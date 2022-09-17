79th District candidates to debate Tuesday

KANKAKEE — A candidates’ forum for Illinois’ 79th District House seat and the state senate’s 40th District seat will be held Tuesday in the fourth floor community room of the Kankakee Public Library.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public is welcomed. The department is being hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

The 40th District debate will start the evening as Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, is slated to discuss the issues with Republican candidate Phil Nagel.

Nagel, however, has yet to confirm he will be in attendance. If Nagel does not attend, Joyce will discuss his Springfield tenure and the issues he sees facing the state as well as local residents. He is expected to then take questions from the audience.

The 79th District debate is anticipated to begin at 6:15 p.m.

The 79th forum features Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest.

The 79th District includes portions of Kankakee, Grundy, Will and Cook counties.

Haas is a first-term state representative. She was unopposed in the June primary. Slone defeated Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington Snipes in the primary.