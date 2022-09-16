State's Attorney's office to host expungement & sealing program

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — From 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — in partnership with Kankakee Township and Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci — will present Project: Fresh Start, a restorative justice expungement and sealing program.

According to a news release for the event, most misdemeanor and felony convictions are eligible for expungement or sealing. To be eligible, an individual’s last sentence must have been completed at least three years ago.

Convictions for DUI, sex crimes, domestic violence, traffic or animal abuse/neglect are not eligible for sealing.

There is no cost to attend the event, but registration is required. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 and can be done at <a href="http://k3sao.com/expunge" target="_blank">k3sao.com/expunge</a>.

The event will be held at the Kankakee Township Building, 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. A resource and job fair will be on site.