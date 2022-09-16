Kankakee sheriff asks ISP to investigate death of federal detainee

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department has asked Illinois State Police to do an independent investigation into the death of a federal detainee housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Dewayne L. Tucker, 32, of Matteson, was being housed at JCDC for the U.S. Marshal Service.

Tucker died Sept. 9 at Riverside Medical Center, two days after being admitted.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with bank robbery, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.

Tucker was accused of robbing a PNC Bank on Jan. 3 in Chicago. He fled with $1,242 in cash, the document said.

Tucker was transported from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to JCDC by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 16, according to a news release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has a contract with Kankakee County to house federal inmates in Kankakee County’s jail.

From Aug. 16 to Sept. 7, Tucker was evaluated on several occasions by medical providers at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, the sheriff’s release said.

On the morning of Sept. 7, Tucker was experiencing additional medical issues and the decision was made by the JCDC medical staff to transport Tucker for treatment at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, the sheriff’s release said.

Riverside medical staff subsequently advised the sheriff’s department on Sept. 9 that Tucker had passed away, the sheriff’s release said.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, their office was contacted Sept. 7 by Riverside Medical Center for the death of Tucker.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday, Sept. 10. The official cause of death is pending further studies, the release said.

Toxicology testing is being completed and medical records are being reviewed, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office. An official cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, the release said.

The sheriff’s department is unable to comment further on this matter while the State Police investigation is pending, the sheriff’s release said.

<strong>Family has concerns</strong>

Tucker’s family talked to CBS Chicago Monday about the circumstances of his death.

They said they were told the primary issue was swelling of the brain caused by severe dehydration. The family noted he had no medical history of severe dehydration, CBS Chicago reported.

The family said he had cuts and bruises on his body, according to CBS Chicago’s report.

Tucker’s family said he also missed an Aug. 30 court date, according to CBS Chicago.

Last Wednesday [Sept. 7], they received a call that he was hospitalized. Medical staff told the family Tucker had massive brain swelling caused by severe dehydration, the CBS Chicago report said.

Last Friday, Tucker had no brain activity and was pronounced dead, according to CBS Chicago.

Tucker’s family has hired attorney John Erickson, according to multiple media outlets.

The family and Erickson held a press conference Tuesday in Chicago.

“He was in the care and custody of the U.S. Marshals and the Kankakee County sheriff, who had an affirmative duty, as they do with all pre-trial detainees, to keep them safe,” Erickson said during the press conference.

“They never provided the family with any real solid answers at all,” Erickson said. “They went from seeing him happy, healthy and fine, to seeing him on a respirator.”

The family said they will be filing a federal civil rights lawsuit, according to media reports.