Kankakee County state's attorney sues state over SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois asking that HB3653, the “SAFE-T Act,” be declared unconstitutional.

He filed the lawsuit Friday in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

In a news release, Rowe said the lawsuit is filed on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois in his capacity as state’s attorney, and on behalf of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

It names Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants.

“This lawsuit is a weak attempt to protect the status quo that lets murders and abusers pay their way out of jail,” Pritzker said in a statement emailed to the Daily Journal.

“The SAFE-T Act not only prevents that from happening, but also provides law enforcement officers the tools they need to fight crime, like body cameras, additional training and access to mental healthcare. Victims’ rights organizations support the law and the state will defend creating a more equitable criminal justice system in court.”

In Joliet on Friday, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Will County setting forth the SAFE-T Act’s numerous constitutional violations, according to a news release from Glasgow’s office.

The lawsuit is brought against Pritzker, Raoul, House Speaker Emanual Christopher Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.

Rowe, a Democrat, said he does not like filing such a lawsuit.

“It gives this office no joy to file this lawsuit and I do so with some trepidation, well aware of how it may be responded to by those in powerful positions; just know that we welcome criminal justice reform done properly at the will of the people, and we pray that can still be accomplished,” Rowe said in the release.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon the SAFE-T Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement, Rowe said.

Illinois courts may grant a permanent injunction if the party seeking the injunction shows that: it has a clear and ascertainable right in need of protection; it is likely to suffer irreparable harm without relief; no adequate remedy at law exists.

Pritzker signed the bill into law last year, which will abolish cash bail on Jan. 1, 2023. It makes Illinois the first state in the country to do so.

Pritzker has said the legislation supports police departments with funds and equipment such as body cameras, and that the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months.

“This lawsuit should not be necessary,” Rowe said, adding that, “I surely believe that freedom should not hinge upon one’s ability to pay a bond, and that the criminal justice system is in dire need of reform, including bail and beyond.

“However, regardless of whether you agree with or reject the many reforms of the SAFE-T Act, or even how you may interpret them, one thing is for certain: you cannot amend the Illinois Constitution without a referendum or Constitutional Convention [Illinois Constitution, Article XIV],” Rowe continued in the release.

Rowe, county state’s attorney since December 2016, noted every amendment to the state’s constitution has been accomplished by referendum vote of the people.

Amendments to the current bail section of the constitution were adopted by referendum vote in 1982, Rowe said.

In 2014, voters approved amendments to the Victim’s Rights Act [Article 1, Section 8.1], also by referendum vote of the people, he added.

Rowe argues legislators who voted for the SAFE-T Act in January 2021 “ignored this process and attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution by denying voters the right to decide and instead placing the decision unconstitutionally and solely in the hands of legislators.”

“The SAFE-T Act has effectively amended this section of the Illinois Constitution without a referendum vote of the people,” he said.

“The Legislature does not have that power. This lawsuit and the Illinois Constitution beg our legislators to do what is right and follow the process: give the people their right to vote.”

Kankakee Sheriff Mike Downey has been a vocal opponent of the act.

“From the day HB3653 was signed into law, law enforcement sounded the alarm about how dangerous this legislation would be to law-abiding citizens throughout Illinois,” Downey said.

“Unfortunately, that alarm has fallen upon deaf ears in Springfield. This lawsuit aims to correct these concerns and to simply ensure the process is done in the light of day and in accordance with the Illinois Constitution.”

At last week’s Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, Rowe and Downey both spoke of the need to make significant changes to the law, according to a story published in the Daily Journal on Sept. 14.

“This is the ‘not so safety’ act,” Rowe said. “They are setting up the state for failure.”

Downey was just as blunt.

“This bill is a slap at judges. It takes away judges’ discretion to keep communities safe,” Downey said.

“This state needs to do something in the next three months to prevent something bad from happening,” Downey said.

Last week, Illinois State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, announced a statewide petition drive urging the repeal of the SAFE-T Act.

Proponents of the SAFE-T Act note the legislation is based in solving the root causes of violence.

“It dares to imagine a world, that actually existed up through the 1970s, where people who never posed a threat to others weren’t rounded up and thrown in jail,” State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, a driving force behind the legislation, told The Center Square.

<em>Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost contributed to this report.</em>